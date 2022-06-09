UrduPoint.com

Fed Govt To Provide All Possible Resources GB Council For Development: Qamar Zalman Kaira

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zalman Kaira reiterated that Federal Government would provide all possible resources for the development and prosperity of the Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a meeting with the members of Gilgit-Baltistan Council here Thursday, he said that the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan would support the GB Council at all forum.

The working relationship between Federal Government and provincial governments wold be made more strong, Kaira said.

He said that in 2009, PPP during its democratic tenure had empowered and transfer all legal rights to the Council to address the issues of local community.

He assured that all national projects in GB would be completed in stipulated time.

With all stakeholders, a comprehensive policy will be formulated for the development and empowerment of the GB Council very soon and the budget would be increased as per the requirement of the Council, he expressed. Kaira also underlined that the longstanding demand of GB people of temporary status of the province to GB would be fulfilled soon.

