Fed govt urged to allocate provincial quota for Hajj Administrative duties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Sindh Government has requested the Federal Religious Minister to allocate a quota for Hajj Administrative duties under the Welfare Staff Ministry scheme, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Interfaith Harmony.

In a letter addressed to Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, the Caretaker Sindh Minister for Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Omer Soomro stated that currently provincial government does not have any share in such Hajj-related Administrative duties.

Soomro said that in every Hajj policy, approximately 300 members of the welfare staff of the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs were deputed to perform administrative duties in Makkah and Madinah and the number of Hujjaj is likely to increase during the current year 2024, for which bigger number of employees from Pakistan required to be deputed for welfare duties at Makkah and Madinah.

Citing the constitutional provisions, the provincial Religious Minister said after the enactment of the 18th Amendment, the employees of Sindh Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr departments, must be deputed on the Administrative duties in both the Harams during the forthcoming Hajj and thereafter.

Keeping in view of the mandate of the 18th Amendment, Muhammad Omer Soomro requested the federal government to accommodate as many employees of Sindh Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr Department as practicable for the performance of Administrative duties in Makkah and Madinah during the forthcoming Hajj 2024.