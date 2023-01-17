SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The federal government under the leadership of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was making all out efforts for the betterment of masses and progress of the country.

This was stated by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Gas and Petroleum Chaudhry Hamid Hameed while addressing the newly elected members of District Bar Association Sargodha on Tuesday.

He said the PML-N government always did the politics of public-welfare and country's development, due to which, masses stand with the party.

He said that with the coordination of lawyer's community every step would be taken for the progress and development of Sargodha, which would benefit the people of the district.

Lawyers should play their key role above all politics to help resolve the longstanding problems of society, he said.

He said that newly elected members of District Bar Sargodha under the leadership of Rana Zafar Yaseen would play their key role in setting up High Court bench and a lawyer's colony and welfare of their community.

President District Bar Rana Zafar Yaseen, General Secretary Syed Zamir HussainShirazi assured Chaudhry Hamid Hameed of their cooperation in this regard.