Fed Minister Asad Umar Briefs MQM-P Delegation About Karachi Transformation Plan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:13 PM

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday briefed the delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) about progress of Karachi Transformation Plan and other federal government-funded development projects for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday briefed the delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) about progress of Karachi Transformation Plan and other federal government-funded development projects for Karachi.

The delegation of MQM-P called on Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Federal Ministers Dr. Fehmida Mirza and Muhammad Mian Soomro were also present on the occasion.

MQM-P delegation was comprised Federal Minister Aminul Haq and members of Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Kanwar Naveed Jamil.

Members of Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and others notables were also present.

They also made detailed deliberations on various development projects of the federal government in the province of Sindh.

The Karachi package announced by the Prime Minister and the projects of sanitation, transport, water supply and drainage were also came under the discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Karachi is the economic hub of the country and any activity taking place in the metropolis, affects the economy of the country and that is why the federal government is taking special measures, on the direction of the Prime Minister, for construction and development works in the city.

He said that the objective of the construction and development activities in Karachi, is to restore the glory of the city of lights. The Karachi package is also part of the Prime Minister's vision for Karachi, he added.

The Governor of Sindh said that Karachi belongs to all of us and all are jointly responsible for taking steps for its construction and development.

