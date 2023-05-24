Fed Minister Khurram Dastagir to hold press conference on May 25

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan will hold a press conference here at a local hotel on Thursday (May 25).

According to the program, Engineer Khurram Dastagir will visit Hyderabad to inaugurate the 220 km long 500 kv Thar- Matiari transmission line in Matiari district at about 3 pm.

The Federal Minister will also hold a press conference in Indus Hotel at about 7 pm.