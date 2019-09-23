UrduPoint.com
Fed Minister, Other PTI Leaders Calls On Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:09 PM

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Ali Zaidi, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Sahmim Naqvi and PTI leaders including Ali Gohar Mahar, Safdar Abbasi, and Mehmood Maulvi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here on Monday

They discussed the obtaining situation of the metropolis, progress of the ongoing development projects as well as the initiatives taken by the federal government for cleaning in the port city, said a statement.

Talking to the PTI leaders, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail highly appreciated the steps taken by the Federal Government to provide relief to the people in Karachi.

They also offered fateha for the departed soul of the mother of President PTI Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh.

