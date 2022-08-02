Fed Ministers take aerial view of Keti Bandar coastal area to assess rain damages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :A federal government team visited different areas of Thatta district on Tuesday and assessed the damages caused due to monsoon rains.

On the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, a team comprising Federal Ministers Sherry Rehman, Syed Amin-ul- Haq, MNA Khiyal Das Kohistani took an aerial survey of the Keti Bandar coastal area to assess the damage caused by the rains.

Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghazanfar Ali Qadri gave a detailed briefing to the federal government team about the damages caused across the district due to recent rains.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon, PPP Leader Hameed Panhwer, SSP Adeel Chandio and other officers were also present.