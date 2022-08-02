UrduPoint.com

Fed Ministers Take Aerial View Of Keti Bandar Coastal Area To Assess Rain Damages

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Fed Ministers take aerial view of Keti Bandar coastal area to assess rain damages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :A federal government team visited different areas of Thatta district on Tuesday and assessed the damages caused due to monsoon rains.

On the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, a team comprising Federal Ministers Sherry Rehman, Syed Amin-ul- Haq, MNA Khiyal Das Kohistani took an aerial survey of the Keti Bandar coastal area to assess the damage caused by the rains.

Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghazanfar Ali Qadri gave a detailed briefing to the federal government team about the damages caused across the district due to recent rains.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon, PPP Leader Hameed Panhwer, SSP Adeel Chandio and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Sherry Rehman Thatta Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Once again proved Imran Khan is certified liar: PM ..

Once again proved Imran Khan is certified liar: PM Shehbaz

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan flatly refuses to answer about Arif Naq ..

Imran Khan flatly refuses to answer about Arif Naqvi

34 minutes ago
 England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T2 ..

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T20I series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 "No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ..

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

2 hours ago
 Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.