Fed Ombudsman Addresses Complaint Of WAPDA Retired Employee

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Fed Ombudsman addresses complaint of WAPDA retired employee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Muhammad Fareed a retired employee of WAPDA on Monday has finally received his pension amounting to Rs 2,085800, after facing a prolonged delay.

Fareed had filed a complaint due to an unwarranted delay in the disbursement of his pension.

Upon receiving his complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad, immediate action was taken to help the retired employee.

During the hearing, the WAPDA Lahore department promptly released the pension amount to Muhammad Fareed, resolving his longstanding issue.

Expressing his gratitude to the Federal Ombudsman's office for their intervention, Fareed commended their efforts in resolving public issues.

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad Abdul Ghaffar Beg, emphasized the crucial role played by the Federal Ombudsman's office in resolving public issues.

