Fed Ombudsman briefed by CPLC chief about its performance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz was briefed on Thursday by chief of Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Zubair Habib with regard to the working of CPLC, crime situation in Karachi, especially street crimes, vehicle thefts, kidnapping for ransom and others.

The Federal Ombudsman along with high officials of Wafaqi Mohtasib Office visited the Central Reporting Cell (CRC) of CPLC here.

Earlier, on his arrival at the CPLC Office, Syed Tahir Shahbaz was accorded a very warm welcome by the senior members of Central Committee of CPLC.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ombudsman took a round of the CPLC Office and visited various sections established at CPLC CRC.

He also witnessed CPLC 24/7 Call Centre, which receives more than 4,500 calls daily, and appreciated the performance of Call Center.

He also look into the FIRs databank having over one million records from 1987 to date which is benefiting the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He also observed the vehicle data bank providing 24 hours information to all concerned.

He also appreciated the Prison Information Management System of CPLC having records of jail inmates for immediate tracking.

Syed Tahir was also shown data bank of cell phones snatched/ stolen from Karachi and other parts of Pakistan.

He observed that CPLC should be strengthened and expanded at Regional level in Sindh and remarked that organizations like CPLC are unique.

He was impressed with the working of CPLC, methods and modern techniques that CPLC applies to combat and detect crime.

The Federal Ombudsman was also presented shield by Chief CPLC Sindh Zubair Habib.

Zubair Habib also thanked the Federal Ombudsman and thedelegates for visiting CPLC Sindh.