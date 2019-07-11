UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fed Ombudsman Briefed By CPLC Chief About Its Performance

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Fed Ombudsman briefed by CPLC chief about its performance

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz was briefed on Thursday by chief of Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Zubair Habib with regard to the working of CPLC, crime situation in Karachi, especially street crimes, vehicle thefts, kidnapping for ransom and others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz was briefed on Thursday by chief of Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Zubair Habib with regard to the working of CPLC, crime situation in Karachi, especially street crimes, vehicle thefts, kidnapping for ransom and others.

The Federal Ombudsman along with high officials of Wafaqi Mohtasib Office visited the Central Reporting Cell (CRC) of CPLC here.

Earlier, on his arrival at the CPLC Office, Syed Tahir Shahbaz was accorded a very warm welcome by the senior members of Central Committee of CPLC.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ombudsman took a round of the CPLC Office and visited various sections established at CPLC CRC.

He also witnessed CPLC 24/7 Call Centre, which receives more than 4,500 calls daily, and appreciated the performance of Call Center.

He also look into the FIRs databank having over one million records from 1987 to date which is benefiting the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He also observed the vehicle data bank providing 24 hours information to all concerned.

He also appreciated the Prison Information Management System of CPLC having records of jail inmates for immediate tracking.

Syed Tahir was also shown data bank of cell phones snatched/ stolen from Karachi and other parts of Pakistan.

He observed that CPLC should be strengthened and expanded at Regional level in Sindh and remarked that organizations like CPLC are unique.

He was impressed with the working of CPLC, methods and modern techniques that CPLC applies to combat and detect crime.

The Federal Ombudsman was also presented shield by Chief CPLC Sindh Zubair Habib.

Zubair Habib also thanked the Federal Ombudsman and thedelegates for visiting CPLC Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Police Kidnapping Jail Vehicle Bank Costa Rican Colon All From Million

Recent Stories

Slight reduction registered in Pak-Afghan bilatera ..

21 seconds ago

Bank of England boss dodges IMF speculation

23 seconds ago

Judge Arshad Malik’s video is fake: Forensic rep ..

18 minutes ago

Education systems must adapt to modern demands, sa ..

30 minutes ago

Baby Sultan, wife Alizey wish Feroze Khan on birth ..

32 minutes ago

Four health centers operate 24/7 at Jeddah airport ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.