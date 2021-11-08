UrduPoint.com

Fed. Ombudsman Developed A Policy For Strengthening Law To Control Cyber Crimes Against Children

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:10 PM

Fed. Ombudsman developed a policy for strengthening law to control cyber crimes against children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Commissioner for Children (NCC) to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz A. Qureshi has said that academies working under criminal justice system can play a vibrant role in raising awareness on Cyber Crimes against children.

He said the institution of Federal Ombudsman has developed a road map for strengthening law and mechanism for effective enforcement to control cyber crimes against children.

He was addressing a 5th National Consultative Meeting on raising awareness on Prevention and Control of Cyber Crimes against Children which was held here at Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, said a press release.

He said that holistic approach was needed for the prevention & control of cyber crimes against children because it has emerged as one of the most serious global issue.

Therefore, being a critical issue it requires a comprehensive mechanism for effective enforcement and raising awareness among masses. The meeting was attended by a large number of participants from Justice Sector, i.e. Dy. Commandant National Police academy, Representatives of FIA, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Police and Judicial Academies from Punjab, Sindh, KP and AJK, Home & Prosecution departments of all the provinces and prominent NGOs working on children rights.

Syeda Viquar-un-Nisa Hashmi, Advisor WMS and Secretary & Convener of Sub-Committee on raising awareness on Prevention & Control of Cyber Crimes against Children briefed the participants on the achievements in the matter and road map on raising awareness on the issue.

She said that in a new proposed amendment, Police has jurisdiction to take cognizance of offences of cyber crimes against children and would refer the matter to FIA for further investigation.

She said that Judicial & Police Academies and mosques can play an important role in creating awareness on cyber crimes against children. She said that training modules have been devised for Police and Judicial Academies so that decision making authorities could be professionally sensitized in the matter.

She said that different tv channels are airing animated video messages on cyber crimes against children which have been developed by an NGO "Sahil" and Radio Pakistan has devised public service messages in 22 languages and airing it around the country.

The AIG Police on Human Rights Punjab informed that 398 cases were registered against Child abuse in 2020 and in 2021 uptil now 458 cases have been registered against child abuse in Punjab. The AIG Islamabad Police informed that on the direction of the IGP, awareness messages have been displayed in all police stations and all high ups have been immediately informed on every case registered against child abuse.

He further said that Islamabad Police has appointed a Guide Officer in every police station who guides to every complainant for lodging his complaint at right forum. The representative of FIA Cyber Crime Wing informed that 90% contents have been re-shared on mobile phones and re-sharing act on child abuse is a crime.

Syed Viqar un Nisa Hashmi, Convener of the Sub-committee informed that awareness seminars on cyber crimes against children would be delivered in all Police and Judicial academies. She also highlighted the main contents of the National Plan of Action for Awareness Raising on Cyber Crimes against Children.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police United Nations Punjab Police Station Mobile Road Guide Azad Jammu And Kashmir Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Criminals 2020 TV All From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

47 seconds ago
 Sharjah Publishing City facilitates participation ..

Sharjah Publishing City facilitates participation of 38 businesses at SIBF 2021

31 minutes ago
 Portuguese peacekeepers suspected of diamond traff ..

Portuguese peacekeepers suspected of diamond trafficking in CAR

4 minutes ago
 Senate pays tribute to late iconic Hurriyat leader ..

Senate pays tribute to late iconic Hurriyat leader Ali Geelani

4 minutes ago
 Under-fire Johnson skips UK MPs debate on standard ..

Under-fire Johnson skips UK MPs debate on standards system

4 minutes ago
 Iran demands assurance US will not pull out of nuc ..

Iran demands assurance US will not pull out of nuclear deal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.