Fed. Ombudsman developed a policy for strengthening law to control cyber crimes against children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Commissioner for Children (NCC) to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz A. Qureshi has said that academies working under criminal justice system can play a vibrant role in raising awareness on Cyber Crimes against children.

He said the institution of Federal Ombudsman has developed a road map for strengthening law and mechanism for effective enforcement to control cyber crimes against children.

He was addressing a 5th National Consultative Meeting on raising awareness on Prevention and Control of Cyber Crimes against Children which was held here at Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, said a press release.

He said that holistic approach was needed for the prevention & control of cyber crimes against children because it has emerged as one of the most serious global issue.

Therefore, being a critical issue it requires a comprehensive mechanism for effective enforcement and raising awareness among masses. The meeting was attended by a large number of participants from Justice Sector, i.e. Dy. Commandant National Police academy, Representatives of FIA, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Police and Judicial Academies from Punjab, Sindh, KP and AJK, Home & Prosecution departments of all the provinces and prominent NGOs working on children rights.

Syeda Viquar-un-Nisa Hashmi, Advisor WMS and Secretary & Convener of Sub-Committee on raising awareness on Prevention & Control of Cyber Crimes against Children briefed the participants on the achievements in the matter and road map on raising awareness on the issue.

She said that in a new proposed amendment, Police has jurisdiction to take cognizance of offences of cyber crimes against children and would refer the matter to FIA for further investigation.

She said that Judicial & Police Academies and mosques can play an important role in creating awareness on cyber crimes against children. She said that training modules have been devised for Police and Judicial Academies so that decision making authorities could be professionally sensitized in the matter.

She said that different tv channels are airing animated video messages on cyber crimes against children which have been developed by an NGO "Sahil" and Radio Pakistan has devised public service messages in 22 languages and airing it around the country.

The AIG Police on Human Rights Punjab informed that 398 cases were registered against Child abuse in 2020 and in 2021 uptil now 458 cases have been registered against child abuse in Punjab. The AIG Islamabad Police informed that on the direction of the IGP, awareness messages have been displayed in all police stations and all high ups have been immediately informed on every case registered against child abuse.

He further said that Islamabad Police has appointed a Guide Officer in every police station who guides to every complainant for lodging his complaint at right forum. The representative of FIA Cyber Crime Wing informed that 90% contents have been re-shared on mobile phones and re-sharing act on child abuse is a crime.

Syed Viqar un Nisa Hashmi, Convener of the Sub-committee informed that awareness seminars on cyber crimes against children would be delivered in all Police and Judicial academies. She also highlighted the main contents of the National Plan of Action for Awareness Raising on Cyber Crimes against Children.