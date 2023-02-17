UrduPoint.com

Fed Ombudsman Directs Institutions To Give Prompt Relief Against Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Fed Ombudsman directs institutions to give prompt relief against complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman (FO) Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi directed regional heads of federal agencies to provide prompt relief against outstanding public complaints.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he directed the heads of federal agencies, including MEPCO, SLICP, NADRA, USC, BISP and FIA to extend maximum cooperation to the regional office of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

He also directed the officers of FO regional office to implement his decisions in letter and spirit.

He said open courts would be conducted to resolve public grievances on the spot.

Giving highlights of the past year achievement, he said a record number of complaints i.e over 164,174 were received during 2022.

About 157,770 complaints were disposed as compared to 110,405 registered in the preceding year with 106,823 disposed out of them, he maintained.

He said various initiatives were taken by his office to address the complainants.

It included facilitating overseas Pakistanis, cases of pensioners, and prisoners, especially the women and children in prisons.

Protection of street children, and cyber crime matters were also resolved in stipulated time, he added.

He also spoke about outreach and disposal of complaints through modern IT tools.

He emphasized to disseminate his message to all and sundry so that the poor and helpless citizens could approach his free of charge, and easily accessible forum for resolution of their grievances against mal-administration by the government agencies.

Earlier, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi held separate meeting with the agencies' heads soon after coming here. According to official source, the heads of the institutions concerned assured the FO of full cooperation.

The FO also lauded efforts of FO's regional office to cope with increased load of work amid given resources.

Related Topics

Resolution Poor Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Women All Government MEPCO

Recent Stories

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billio ..

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..

2 minutes ago
 "Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fah ..

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

55 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

2 hours ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.