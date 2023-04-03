UrduPoint.com

Fed Ombudsman Office Providing Relief To 90 Percent Litigants: Advisor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Fed Ombudsman office providing relief to 90 percent litigants: Advisor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The In-charge Advisor Federal Ombudsman's Regional office Ambassador (R) Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed on Monday said the Ombudsman office was providing relief to over 90 percent of litigants against the mismanagement and injustices of the government organizations.

Addressing a press conference here at HPC, Dr Rizwan said the Ombudsman office was providing cheap and speedy justice as there was no need for any advocate in pleading cases before this office.

Anyone could register a complaint against any federal government entity (except a few institutions) for its inability to provide services as per its mandate and injustices meted out to the people, he added.

He said that the media should create awareness among the people about the federal ombudsman institution so that people could approach this institution and get their problems resolved without hesitation.

Dr Rizwan said the federal ombudsman office was resolving complaints of mismanagement and injustices of majority government institutions working under the administrative control of the federal government within 60 days.

He informed that complaints could be filed before the regional offices of the federal ombudsman on plain paper, whereas one could register complaints online as well as through the mobile app.

Dr Syed Rizwan said that last year, the Hyderabad Ombudsman office redressed more than 300 complaints. The regional office had been established in Hyderabad in November 2014 and was constantly providing relief to the people, he added.

In response to a question, he said that most of the complaints received by the ombudsman's office were against HESCO and NADRA, therefore visits to the offices of the said institutions would also be made.

Related Topics

Mobile Hyderabad November Media Government

Recent Stories

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muh ..

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Ab ..

11 minutes ago
 TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You fee ..

TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

11 minutes ago
 Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progre ..

Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progress of regional logistics secto ..

14 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

15 minutes ago
 Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full m ..

Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full military honour

36 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial ..

GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign; offers p ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.