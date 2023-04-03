Fed Ombudsman office providing relief to 90 percent litigants: Advisor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The In-charge Advisor Federal Ombudsman's Regional office Ambassador (R) Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed on Monday said the Ombudsman office was providing relief to over 90 percent of litigants against the mismanagement and injustices of the government organizations.

Addressing a press conference here at HPC, Dr Rizwan said the Ombudsman office was providing cheap and speedy justice as there was no need for any advocate in pleading cases before this office.

Anyone could register a complaint against any federal government entity (except a few institutions) for its inability to provide services as per its mandate and injustices meted out to the people, he added.

He said that the media should create awareness among the people about the federal ombudsman institution so that people could approach this institution and get their problems resolved without hesitation.

Dr Rizwan said the federal ombudsman office was resolving complaints of mismanagement and injustices of majority government institutions working under the administrative control of the federal government within 60 days.

He informed that complaints could be filed before the regional offices of the federal ombudsman on plain paper, whereas one could register complaints online as well as through the mobile app.

Dr Syed Rizwan said that last year, the Hyderabad Ombudsman office redressed more than 300 complaints. The regional office had been established in Hyderabad in November 2014 and was constantly providing relief to the people, he added.

In response to a question, he said that most of the complaints received by the ombudsman's office were against HESCO and NADRA, therefore visits to the offices of the said institutions would also be made.