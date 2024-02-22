Fed Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad Resolving Issues, Facilitating Complainant
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 07:35 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Federal Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad Thursday addressed the concerns of a resident from Haripur and the complainant, after intervention of the Ombudsman Office, has received 1,805,503 rupees.
Following his complaint regarding delayed payments owed to him, the Federal Ombudsman regional office led by Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, intervened to ensure that complainant Abbas received 1,805,503 rupees, which he had deposited in the General Post Office (GPO) Haripur Savings Account.
Although the payment was due before its expiry, the postal department caused unnecessary delays. However, upon notification from the Federal Ombudsman, the matter was resolved promptly.
Meanwhile, complainant Abbas expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman and its Regional Head, Abdul Ghaffar Beg, for their assistance in expediting the process and ensuring the justice without delay.
