Fed Ombudsman Summons Relevant Authorities Of Energy Sector Against Increasing Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has summoned Secretary Energy and Chief Executives of DISCOs against high number of complaints.

The meeting was presided by federal ombudsman which was attended by Senior Officers of WMS, Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Chief Executives of IESCO, LESCO and PESCO.

The meeting was informed that during the year 2022 more than 56,000 complaints were registered by the citizens against power sector companies.

To review the performance of these companies and to address deficiencies therein which are causing huge hardship to people, because the consumers are already paying high charges beyond their capacity to pay.

The meeting noted that the federal ombudsman office provided speedy relief to the common man within 60 days without any cost.

This reduces the burden on our civil courts and NEPRA.

It was informed that complaints involving big sums related to industrial and commercial consumers are referred to civil courts and NEPRA.

Consequently, the poorest sector of the society has easy access to Wafaqi Mohtasib's 17 Regional Offices, spread throughout the country.

The chair raised the issue that in some cases the Electric Supply Companies have gone to High Courts resulting in huge delays and hardship to poor consumers involving small amounts. These issues and systemic problems were discussed in the meeting requiring urgent action.

The Ministry of Energy was advised to ensure setting up of facilitation centres at major offices to help complainants.

