Fed Ombudsman takes notice of citizens' complaints against National Savings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has taken notice of the receipt of a large number of complaints from senior citizens and pensioners against National Savings Centers.

He issued directions to regional heads to visit the various centers of National Savings and listen to the complaints of the citizens to redress them.

Regional Head of Ombudsman office Multan Mahmood Javed Bhatti along with his team advisor Chaudhry Abdul Hameed and Assistant Director Mahmood Khan visited the centers of National Savings to discuss customers especially pensioners and elderly people's problems today.

They issued orders on the spot against some of the complaints.

Later, Mr Bhatti held a meeting with the Director National Savings Multan and senior officers to devise a plan to resolve the grievances of the senior citizens and pensioners.

The inspection team prepared a complete report of its visit and sent it to the Federal Ombudsman for further investigation,says a news release issued here on Friday.