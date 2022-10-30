Fed Ombudsman takes notice of complaints regarding National Saving Centres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, while taking suo motu notice on Sunday, has deputed an Inspection team to spot check and verify the complaints of the clients at some National Saving Centres.

The Federal Ombudsman has taken the notice in cognizance of the large number of complaints being received from the senior citizens and pensioners who were being maltreated at some National Saving Centres.

The Inspection team is comprising of Senior Advisor Ahmad Farooq, consultant (Implementation) Pervez Haleem and Director Media M.

Javed Chaudhary.

It would be recalled that the Central Directorate of National Savings has deposits worth billions of rupees belonging to poor pensioners and senior citizens' hard-earned savings.

For this purpose, they have to visit National Saving Centres periodically where proper treatment and facilities are often missing causing great resentment and hardship to senior citizens.

The inspection team will submit its report to the Federal Ombudsman for taking further action.