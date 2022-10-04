ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, taking cognizance of numerous complaints of citizens against management of Islamabad International Airport, has constituted a team of senior officers to investigate the issues at Islamabad International Airport.

He directed the team to submit report after checking the performance of One Window Facilitation Desk; delay in Immigration; unnecessary checking by Customs.

The team would also review the progress on the recommendations of his earlier team's visit on 27-4-2022.

The team comprising of Ahmad Farooq, Senior Advisor, Dr. Inamul Haq Javeid, Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis, Pervez Haleem Rajput, consultant (Implementation) and M. Javed Chaudhary, Director Media.

The committee has submitted its preliminary report after making inspection, listening to the complaints of the general public, witnessing the working of different counters, One Window Facilitation Desk and holding meeting with the management of the Airport and other Federal Government agencies responsible for handling the passengers.

The Team also inspected the One Window Facilitation Desk where representatives of 12 agencies remain present round-the-clocK.

The Ombudsman said that Islamabad International Airport is the airport of federal capital; therefore, its services must be of international standards.

The Airport Manager informed that under the directions of Wafaqi Mohtasib, separate counters for senior citizens, business class passengers and ladies have been established, however senior citizens complained to the team regarding improper functioning of their counters.

The FIA and Customs authorities complained of shortage of staff. The team observed that only two luggage rapping machines were working due to which long queues were witnessed.

The team directed the CAA authorities for installation of two more rapping machines.

The passengers complained and requested for provision of facility of visa Protector Stamp at the airport. The team assured to take up the matter with the concerned ministries.

The team directed the airport doctor for checking of hygiene standards alongwith expiry date of food items provided at airport and asked for submission of fortnightly report to WMS.

The team appreciated the performance of CAA in maintaining cleanliness and ASF for good security arrangements at the airport.

The team observed and noted that awareness boards are only in English, therefore directed to install awareness/guidance boards in urdu language, as well.

The Ombudsman called upon the Secretary Civil Aviation Division and heads of FIA, Customs, PIA and other relevant agencies to inquire into the problem areas and take immediate necessary measures for resolution of the issues.