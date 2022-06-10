UrduPoint.com

FED On Cigarettes, Telecommunication Services, Air Travel Enhanced

The government on Friday announced enhancing Federal Excise Duty (FED) on manufactured cigarettes, telecommunication services and air travel in the Federal Budget 2022-23

The FED on club, business and first class travel by air was proposed to increase from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,00, and on telecommunication services from 16 % to 19.5 %. Likewise, FED was also on the locally manufactured cigarettes.

