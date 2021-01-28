UrduPoint.com
Fed, Provincial Governments Take All Educational Decisions Unanimously: Shafqat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Thatha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said the federal government during the pandemic COVID-19, had taken all decisions regarding education sector unanimously in consultation with the provinces.

The decision for reopening of educational institutions at all level from February 01 was also taken by the federal government in consultation with the all stakeholders including provinces.

Talking to media persons during his visit to historical graveyard of Thatha Sindh, he said that the decision for reopening of schools had already been announced properly.

He lamented over the loss of education sector due to coronavirus. He said that due to the pandemic we had to reverse the the curriculum year, and hoped the educational situation will now be improved.

To a question, he said that the aim of PML-N was only to criticize, adding, in past this political party had attacked Supreme Court.

He rejected the opposition propaganda against the commission established to probe Broadsheet case and added this commission was consisting of Supreme courts transparent judges.

The aim of my visit was to review the national heritage sites, he said adding that after 18th amendment, all national heritage had been handed over to the provinces.

He assured to provide all kind of support from the federal government if needed to preserve national heritage.

