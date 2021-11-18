Fed Secretaries delegation visits under construction heart hospital

A delegation led by Federal Secretary Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Affairs and Federal Secretary Planning Division visited the under construction heart hospital here on Thursday

The delegation was briefed by Additional Secretary Health Department GB, Azam Khan on the pace of work and construction process.

Project Director Shahid Masood was also present on the occasion and briefed the Federal Secretaries on the technical aspects of the project.

Expressing satisfaction over the construction work of the hospital, the federal secretaries said that the completion of this project would provide better healthcare facilities to the people of GB.

They also assured full cooperation in future for further better heath care facilities to the people of GB.