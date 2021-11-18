UrduPoint.com

Fed Secretaries Delegation Visits Under Construction Heart Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:09 PM

Fed Secretaries delegation visits under construction heart hospital

A delegation led by Federal Secretary Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Affairs and Federal Secretary Planning Division visited the under construction heart hospital here on Thursday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation led by Federal Secretary Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Affairs and Federal Secretary Planning Division visited the under construction heart hospital here on Thursday.

The delegation was briefed by Additional Secretary Health Department GB, Azam Khan on the pace of work and construction process.

Project Director Shahid Masood was also present on the occasion and briefed the Federal Secretaries on the technical aspects of the project.

Expressing satisfaction over the construction work of the hospital, the federal secretaries said that the completion of this project would provide better healthcare facilities to the people of GB.

They also assured full cooperation in future for further better heath care facilities to the people of GB.

Related Topics

Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal asp ..

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal aspects of e-commerce

26 minutes ago
 FESCO introduces android mobile app

FESCO introduces android mobile app

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 minutes ago
 Govt has a vision to further build a knowledge-bas ..

Govt has a vision to further build a knowledge-based economy: Amin ul Haque

2 minutes ago
 HCCI lauds MQM leadership for HITMS Bill approval ..

HCCI lauds MQM leadership for HITMS Bill approval in Parliament's joint session

2 minutes ago
 Gas supply to domestic consumers to be ensured dur ..

Gas supply to domestic consumers to be ensured during winter

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.