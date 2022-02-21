Fed Secretary for creating awareness about Wafaqi Mohtasib office to get speedy justice

Federal Secretary Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Ejaz Ahmed Khan on Monday said the mandate of the Federal Ombudsman office was to redress the grievances of the general public against maladministration and it was imperative to create awareness among masses so that they could get speedy justice

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Ejaz Ahmed Khan on Monday said the mandate of the Federal Ombudsman office was to redress the grievances of the general public against maladministration and it was imperative to create awareness among masses so that they could get speedy justice.

He said this while briefing the media persons during his inspection visit to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional office where he also reviewed the performance of the staff.

Ejaz Ahmed Khan said the Federal Ombudsman office was providing speedy justice to the poor people at their doorstep by giving them relief free of cost.

He said Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat had disposed off hundreds of thousands complaints since its inception and it was working more efficiently after the assumption of the office of incumbemt Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi.

The services of the Ombudsman office are free of cost and speedy, he said and urged the media to play role in creating awareness among general public about importance of this office as it was providing speedy justice to the poor people at their doorstep.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the Regional Office, he informed that 1864 out of 2081 complaints had been resolved during the year ended on December 31, 2021 and only 148 complaints are still pending which will soon be resolved.

In reply to a question, he said the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat receives most of the complaints against utility companies including HESCO , Sui Gas, NADRA and other such organizations and majority of which are being resolved within two months period as per the rules.

He said that a special awareness campaign would be launched across the country to create awareness among the general public about the Federal Ombudsman's Office so that more and more people could get relief from it.

He said that apart from four provincial capitals, the regional Ombudsman offices were established in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Abbottabad, DI. Khan while two more offices would soon be established in Balochistan.

He further said that in order to increase the outreach, open courts would be held twice a month in the DC offices of different districts and for this purpose public awareness campaign would be launched so that more people could attend these meetings for resolution of their issues.

The Regional Director Ombudsman office Sayed Saghar Hussain Zaidi, Dr Sheikh Imtiaz Ali, Muhammad Rafique Siddique and other officers were also present onthe occasion.

The Federal Secretary also held meetings with the staff of the regional office and listened their problems.

He said well performing officers would be rewarded while action would be initiated against those who were found negligent in their duties.