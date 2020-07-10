UrduPoint.com
Fed Secretary Visits City To Review Arrangements For Paying Money Back To Pilgrims

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:17 AM

Fed Secretary visits city to review arrangements for paying money back to pilgrims

Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar paid visit to city for reviewing arrangement for paying money back to pilgrims after limited Hajj announcement due to COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar paid visit to city for reviewing arrangement for paying money back to pilgrims after limited Hajj announcement due to COVID-19.

He went to different banks branches and asked about process of paying back deposited money by the pilgrims for Hajj this year.

The Secretary inquired from bank employees and pilgrims the issues faced by them in this connection.

Director Hajj, Rehan Abbas Khokhar apprised Mr Ajaz of the arrangements made by Multan directorate.

The federal secretary expresses satisfaction over the arrangements, says a release issued here on Thursday evening.

