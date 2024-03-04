Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal year

Federal Tax Commissioner Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said on Monday that the primary objective of the institution was to facilitate the taxpayers and promptly address their issues

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Federal Tax Commissioner Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said on Monday that the Primary objective of the institution was to facilitate the taxpayers and promptly address their issues. "A target has been set to resolve over 12,000 complaints from taxpayers in the current fiscal year", he said while addressing a ceremony in Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Federal Tax Commissioner said that the institution was established in 2000 with the aim of promptly addressing taxpayers' complaints. He highlighted the efforts made by the Ombudsman office in resolving complaints from thousands of taxpayers every year.

He mentioned that during the previous year, over 9,000 complaints were resolved within 45 days and efforts were underway to address complaints from over 12,000 taxpayers in the current year. The institution's commitment to providing swift justice to citizens by facilitating the submission of requests on simple paper, allowing for immediate redressal without the need for legal representation, he expressed.

Dr. Asif stressed that progress in society was impossible without justice, and delaying justice is tantamount to denying it.

He reiterated the departments' dedication to swiftly addressing complaints and providing affordable justice to citizens.

He recounted his journey in the field of taxation, starting as an Assistant Collector of Income Tax in Multan in 1994, and expressed gratitude for being appointed as a Federal Tax Commissioner after years of service in the field.

Addressing the audience, Advisor to the Federal Tax Commissioner, Nazim Salim, highlighted the effective role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman office in not only addressing complaints but also providing guidance to the Federal board of Revenue to simplify the process of taxation.

He urged citizens to contact their institution for any complaints related to taxes, assuring them of immediate and affordable justice.

President of the Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce, Khwaja Muhammad Ilyas expressed gratitude to the Federal Tax Ombudsman for initiating their outreach program in Dera Ghazi Khan, noting the significant membership of over 400 members in the Chamber.