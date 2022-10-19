Fed Urdu University holds dialogue on Transgender Act

The Urdu Department of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Abdul Haq Campus, organized a dialogue on Transgender Act, with President of Urdu Department Dr. Yasmin Sultana in chair, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The urdu Department of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Abdul Haq Campus, organized a dialogue on Transgender Act, with President of Urdu Department Dr. Yasmin Sultana in chair, here on Wednesday.

Representative of Transgender Committee Ms. Shahzadi Rai was chief guest on the occasion.

Dr. Maulvi Mahmood Hasan of Madarasa Zahra academy, Professor Maria Nazar of Muhammad Ali Jinnah University, Syeda Sahar Shah Rizvi Social Media Artist, President of Department of International Relations Dr. Asghar Dashti, President of Department of Sindhi Dr.

Seema Abro and other teachers from different departments shared their views on the occasion, said a statement.

Dr. Yasmeen Sultana moderated the event and raised various questions regarding Transgender Act.

Dr. Mehmood Hasan discussed the history of the word transgender and shared his opinion on this Act.

Dr. Asghar Dashti said that transgenders are facing problems, but only through these dialogues, and discussions, a solution will be found.

The students also asked many questions and actively participated in the dialogue.