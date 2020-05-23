Fedeal govt. in contact with Sindh govt to ensure speedy rescue operation: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz on Saturday said federal government is in contact with the Sind government to ensure all-out efforts in speedy rescue operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz on Saturday said Federal government is in contact with the Sind government to ensure all-out efforts in speedy rescue operation.

The government is fully focusing on relief and rescue operations in the crash incident, he said.

This is highly tragic and sad incident before Eid-ul-Fitr and all prayers of Prime Minister Iman Khan and his government are with the passengers, crew members, families of victims at this hour of grief.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also in contact with the Sindh Government and Civil Aviation Authority and giving necessary directions in this regard, he informed.

An information desk has been established to have a contact with families of the passengers on board the plane and provide them required information.

He further said the incumbent government is also taking concrete measures to facilitate the marginalized segments of the society in wake of COVID -19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to ease the lockdown only to facilitate the downtrodden resourced people of the country, he further said.

It is now responsibility of the people to observe all precautionary measures to stay safe. "I appeal to the people to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) properly tocontain the spread of virus".

Pakistan is a developing country and cannot afford ceasing of economic activities for a long period of time, he said.