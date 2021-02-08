UrduPoint.com
Federal Adviser Railway, SCCI President Visit Cargo Terminal Wazirabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Federal Adviser for Railways Ghulam Dastgir Baloch accompanied by President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar visited the newly constructed cargo terminal at Wazirabad Junction and inspected the working.

On the occasion, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said the establishment of Cargo Terminal will help the business community of Sialkot to resolve their problems related to cargo.

Railway Advisor Ghulam Dastgir Baloch said the terminal would be completed this month end.

