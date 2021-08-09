Federal agencies to establish writ of law in Sindh following failure of provincial govt: Haleem Adil

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said that Federal government will establish its writ in the province as PPP government had failed in maintaining the law and order.

Speaking to media persons here at Sindh Assembly on Monday, he stated that Imran Khan is Prime Minister of Pakistan and he could not leave the people of one of country's federating unit, Sindh, on the mercy of robbers and drug pushers.

"If PPP Sindh government fails in maintaining law and order and curbing the menace of drugs abuse then federal institutions will obviously come in action to improve the situation in the province," he remarked and alleged that PPP leaders were patronizing dacoits and drug smugglers.

Sindh government was not above the law and it could be hold accountable for the patronizing the criminal elements and activities, he said adding that when any law enforcing agency issue them notice to clarify their position they respond through a press conference.

Relatives of PPP assembly members and ministers were involved in drug trafficking and robberies, he further alleged while referring to inquiry reports of SSP Dr. Rizwan. After submission of those report to then IG Sindh Kaleem Imam, provincial government, instead of clarifying their position questioned impartiality of Kaleem Imam, he added.

"Notices of NAB were also responded via a press conference and now when FIA, while probing issue of statements against the Chief Justice of Pakistan, issued notices they were making hue and cry in Sindh Assembly," he noted.

Sindh assembly was a constitutional legislative forum and this prestigious institute should not be used to coerce or pressurize the state institutions, he maintained and questioned, if there was nothing hanky-panky afoot why they were trying to evade the FIA? They were trying same tactics to DG FIA Sanullah Abbasi which they adopted for creating controversy around Kaleem Imam, Haleem observed.

Speaking at the occasion PTI's MPA Arslan Taj Ghuman said that Islamabad High Court has rejected the review petition filed by Faryal Talpur to obstruct hearing of a reference for disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI law makers, in 2019, had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as member Sindh Assembly over allegedly concealing her assets, he informed adding that IHC had earlier rejected her application against proceedings of the petition and now her review petition was also rejected.

IHC's decision was a clear message that delaying tactics of Faryal Talpur and her counsel Farooq H Naik would not work anymore and she had to face the music, Taj opined.