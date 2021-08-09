UrduPoint.com

Federal Agencies To Establish Writ Of Law In Sindh Following Failure Of Provincial Govt: Haleem Adil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:12 PM

Federal agencies to establish writ of law in Sindh following failure of provincial govt: Haleem Adil

The leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said that federal government will establish its writ in the province as PPP government had failed in maintaining the law and order

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said that Federal government will establish its writ in the province as PPP government had failed in maintaining the law and order.

Speaking to media persons here at Sindh Assembly on Monday, he stated that Imran Khan is Prime Minister of Pakistan and he could not leave the people of one of country's federating unit, Sindh, on the mercy of robbers and drug pushers.

"If PPP Sindh government fails in maintaining law and order and curbing the menace of drugs abuse then federal institutions will obviously come in action to improve the situation in the province," he remarked and alleged that PPP leaders were patronizing dacoits and drug smugglers.

Sindh government was not above the law and it could be hold accountable for the patronizing the criminal elements and activities, he said adding that when any law enforcing agency issue them notice to clarify their position they respond through a press conference.

Relatives of PPP assembly members and ministers were involved in drug trafficking and robberies, he further alleged while referring to inquiry reports of SSP Dr. Rizwan. After submission of those report to then IG Sindh Kaleem Imam, provincial government, instead of clarifying their position questioned impartiality of Kaleem Imam, he added.

"Notices of NAB were also responded via a press conference and now when FIA, while probing issue of statements against the Chief Justice of Pakistan, issued notices they were making hue and cry in Sindh Assembly," he noted.

Sindh assembly was a constitutional legislative forum and this prestigious institute should not be used to coerce or pressurize the state institutions, he maintained and questioned, if there was nothing hanky-panky afoot why they were trying to evade the FIA? They were trying same tactics to DG FIA Sanullah Abbasi which they adopted for creating controversy around Kaleem Imam, Haleem observed.

Speaking at the occasion PTI's MPA Arslan Taj Ghuman said that Islamabad High Court has rejected the review petition filed by Faryal Talpur to obstruct hearing of a reference for disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI law makers, in 2019, had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as member Sindh Assembly over allegedly concealing her assets, he informed adding that IHC had earlier rejected her application against proceedings of the petition and now her review petition was also rejected.

IHC's decision was a clear message that delaying tactics of Faryal Talpur and her counsel Farooq H Naik would not work anymore and she had to face the music, Taj opined.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Music Faryal Talpur Law And Order Drugs Election Commission Of Pakistan Arslan Same Hue Federal Investigation Agency Criminals 2019 Islamabad High Court Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Tariq Afghan, Sana Gulzar nominated as secretary y ..

Tariq Afghan, Sana Gulzar nominated as secretary youth affairs

22 seconds ago
 14 more died of Corona, as 437 new cases confirmed ..

14 more died of Corona, as 437 new cases confirmed in KP

24 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab to convene Overseas Pakistani Conv ..

Governor Punjab to convene Overseas Pakistani Convention soon

26 seconds ago
 Rashid Hafeez presides over meeting to review arra ..

Rashid Hafeez presides over meeting to review arrangements finalized for Muharra ..

29 seconds ago
 Fawad for joint Pak-Cuban ventures in realm of fi ..

Fawad for joint Pak-Cuban ventures in realm of film, drama

4 minutes ago
 AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.