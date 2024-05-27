Open Menu

Federal And KP Govts Agree To Prioritize National Issues: Musadik

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Monday that the Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had agreed to prioritize national issues over their personal conflicts.

Speaking to a private news channel, Musadik Malik emphasized the urgent need for the federal and provincial governments to collaborate on critical national issues such as terrorism and power theft.

"In a today’s meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, we discussed various national and provincial issues.

It was agreed that for the national issues, the federation and provinces must unite and work together in the national interest," he added.

He also highlighted the significant role of Nawaz Sharif in the political landscape, stating that his return as the PML-N president would greatly benefit both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the country.

"Nawaz Sharif is the supremo of the party. Even Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would not hesitate to resign if asked by Nawaz Sharif to do so," Malik responded when asked about internal party dynamics.

The minister asserted that Nawaz Sharif would be elected as the party president in the upcoming election.

