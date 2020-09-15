UrduPoint.com
Federal, Balochistan Govts To Work Together For Development Of Provincial Southern Districts: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar who is currently on a two-day visit to Balochistan, Monday said the federal and provincial government would closely work together to finalize the development programme for the southern districts at the earliest

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar who is currently on a two-day visit to Balochistan, Monday said the Federal and provincial government would closely work together to finalize the development programme for the southern districts at the earliest.

"The federal government will finalize component of the programme and implement on a fast track basis," he said while talking to provincial ministers during a meeting in Turbat.

Asad also held a meeting with public representatives, activists and members of civil society, where he was apprised about the issues faced by the residents of the area.

He was also apprised the need to improve the road and electricity infrastructure; provision of internet connectivity: setting up of fruits/dates processing units; and improvement of sports facilities.

He said it was prime minister's vision to develop the most underdeveloped regions and to bring them at par with relatively more developed regions.

Asad said prime minister had directed a special development for the southern districts of Balochistan and his visit was precisely for that purpose.

The minister was also given an aerial view of Turbat, Mandh, Buleda and the command area of Mirani Dam and briefed about the existing road connectivity.

Meanwhile talking to media, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the construction and development of Balochistan to remove backwardness from the province.

"China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game changer which will bring prosperity in the region, country and especially in Balochistan," he said adding that the people of Makran Division would also be benefited from the CPEC project.

He said apart from Gwadar, industrial zones were being set up in Bostan and Hub under the CPEC projects.

Special projects had been initiated in Makran to increase agriculture products especially dates, he added.

He said after completion of the development projects, the living standard of the people would be improved.

Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubiada Jalal, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, provincial ministers including Mir Zahoor Buledi, Mir Akbar Askani, Coordinator to the Chief Minister Mir Abdul Rauf Rind, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Lala Rashid Baloch, Mah Jabeen Sheeran and senior officials also accompanied the federal ministers during the visit.

