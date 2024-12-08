Federal Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance to hold public hearing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Federal Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance will hold an hearing at the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Quetta on Monday, December 9.

A statement issued on Sunday said Officials from the department will arrive from Karachi to address public grievances.

During this session, not only will complaints be heard, but orders will also be issued for their resolution, said a news release.

All individuals with complaints related to the Federal Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance, such as marriage grants, children's scholarships, or issues with the Benevolent Fund, are encouraged to visit the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Quetta.