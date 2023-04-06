Close
Federal Board Achieves Int'l Certificate For Its Best Secrecy, Management System

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM



ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad has achieved ISO27001:2013 from the international grading organization for the best secrecy of its information and excellent management system.

According to official sources, the award was issued by Partner Certificate Assurance (PCA) to the FBISE on April 4.

The Federal Education Board has been placed in Group C at the international level for three years due to its excellent management system and best secrecy of information.

Clear Partner Certificate Insurance is a global grading organization that issues certificates to its partner organizations for a period of three years after assessing their management and secrecy system.

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad has previously received other honours including ISO9001.

