Federal Board Announces HSSC Part-I Results

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Federal board announces HSSC Part-I results

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education(FBISE) Islamabad on Monday announced the results of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part-I Annual Examinations for the year 2021-22.

According to the result details, overall success ratio was 66.92 percent in HSSC Part-I results.

According to the details, the total regular enrollment of class eleventh in the federal board was 83,324 while 56001 students passed the examinations with the success ratio of 68.38 percent. However, as per details of ex-private enrollment, a total of 3,122 students appeared in the exams while 682 students passed with the success rate of 24.

31 percent.

Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate Qaiser Alam, has congratulated all the students who achieved success.

It is worth mention here that the total annual enrollment of class 12th of the federal board was 86,446 in which 56,683 students passed the exams with overall success ratio of 66.92 percent.

The result has been uploaded on the website by the board, while students can also check their result by sending their roll number to 5050 through SMS.

