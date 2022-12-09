Federal Board announces HSSC Part-I results of second annual exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Friday announced the results of the second annual examinations of Intermediate Part-1 for the year 2021-22.

According to the details, the overall success rate was 73.45 percent.

Chief guest, Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate Qaiser Alam, congratulated all the successful students.

In the year 2021-22, the eleventh class regular enrollment in the board was 43,197, out of which 31,257 passed the exams with a ratio of 73.87 percent.

However, the enrolment of ex-private students was 938, out of which 209 students passed the exams, with a success ratio of 23.30%.

Similarly, the total annual enrollment of the board was 44, 135 in the 11th class out of which 31, 466 students passed exams.

The result is available on FBISE website, and students can also check their results by sending their roll numbers by SMS to 5050.