Federal Board announces results of second annual exams of Intermediate Part-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad has announced the results of the second annual examinations of Intermediate Part-II (12th) for the year 2021-22.

According to details, the overall success rate of results remained 73.99%.

On this occasion, the chief guest, Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate Qaiser Alam, congratulated all the successful students.

In the year 2021-22, the 12th class regular enrollment in the board was 292, out of which 185 candidates remained successful with a ratio of 66.

31%.

However, the enrolment of ex-private candidates was 21,569 out of which 13,818 students passed the exams with a ratio of 69.59%.

The total annual enrollment of the board was 21,861 in class 12th, out of which 14,003 students passed the exams.

The result has been uploaded on the website by the board, while students can also check their results by sending SMS of their roll number to 5050.