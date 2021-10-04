Federal Board announces SSC-II results 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Monday announced the annual results of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) 2021.

According to the details, a total of 1,12,531 students (ex-regular, private) enrolled in the SCC Part-II exams out of which 1,11,306 were passed with the overall ratio of 99.85.

The results were available on the federal board website having weblink fbise.edu.pk while the same had also been conveyed to students through SMS on their mobile numbers.

The results announcement ceremony was attended by the Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Farah Hamid, Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam, students, parents and the officials from the concerned institutions.

As per details of the position holders, in humanities group, Gulshan Fatima from Fouji Foundation College for Girls New Lalazar Rawalpindi Cantt. secured first position with 1092 marks, while Hafiza Tanzeela Sehar from FG Girls High School No-1 Chaklala Rawalpindi Cantt. achieved second position with 1090 marks. Meanwhile, Saleeha Nawaz from Fouji Foundation College for Girls New Lalazar Rawalpindi Cantt. achieved third position with 1089 marks.

In Science group, the first position was shared among three students including Muhammad Saarim Husnain from Army Public School and College Okara Cantt, Rabia Sarfraz from Fazaia Degree College Rafiqui Shorkot Cantt.

and Zoya Ahmad Headway Escuela Junior and High School Chaklala Scheme-I Rawalpindi with 1098 marks.

However, second position was also shared among three students including Kainat Suleman Army Public School and College for Girls Hamayun Road Rawalpindi Cantt., Zainab Ali Bangash from Garrison academy Kharian Cantt., and Asma Ismail from Saleem Nawaz Fazaia College Masroor Karachi with 1096 marks.

Similarly, the third position was secured by Ushba Fatima from Army Public School Fort Road Rawalpindi Cantt. with 1095 marks.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest Farah Hamid said that this day is important for the students as during the last year the students faced many difficulties due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She said that the Federal Board while playing a leading role, reduced the syllabus with consultation of provincial boards.

"We had a huge pressure from the children for not taking the exams but we decided to conduct the same", she added.

"We awarded extra marks with the exams, she said and assured that the exams will must be taken during next year", he added.