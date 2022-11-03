UrduPoint.com

Federal Board Announces SSC Part-I&II Results 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Federal Board announces SSC Part-I&II results 2022

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Thursday announced results of the second annual examinations 2022 of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I & Part-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Thursday announced results of the second annual examinations 2022 of the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I & Part-II.

According to the details, a total of 50,893 students (Regular, Ex-Private) enrolled in the SSC Part-I exams, out of which 36,590 passed the exams with overall pass ratio of 73.63%.

Similarly, a total of 14,537 (Regular, Ex-Private) students enrolled in SSC Part-II examination, out of which 8,557 students passed the exams with overall ratio of 61.70%.

The result cards of the candidates who appeared for both pets are being dispatched to the addresses given in their admission forms.

FBISE Chairman, Qaiser Alam congratulated the passed students and encouraged them to work hard for the future of the country.

