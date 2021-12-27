UrduPoint.com

Federal Board Announces To Abolish Exams Fee For Disables, Prisoners, Orphans

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:37 PM

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday decided to abolish the examination fees for persons with disabilities, prisoners and orphans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Monday decided to abolish the examination fees for persons with disabilities, prisoners and orphans.

According to the spokesman of the Federal Board, the decisions were taken during an important meeting presided over by the Chairman FBISE Qaiser Alam. The meeting was attended by the heads of the departments of federal board.

During the meeting, many important decisions were taken regarding the schedule and activities for the academic year 2022.

It was decided to provide the mark sheet free of cost in case of its loss or non-receipt of postage.

The decision has also been taken to computerize the annual examinations 2022 in the affiliated institutions abroad. In this regard, instructions have been issued to the concerned authorities to complete the preparations in time.

The Federal Board has decided to provide environment friendly digital services for students on window cell established in the FBISE to fill out forms for migration, verification, etc.

Among other decisions, it has also been decided to consider 50 percent mark's of those students who secured 49.6 percent marks in the exams.

The Federal Board has directed the concerned authorities to complete timely preparations for conducting two annual examinations in the year 2022.

It was decided to receive matriculation examination forms of students for the first annual examination of 2022 from early February 2022.

The Federal Board has also issued directions to authorities concerned to prepare a Calendar of sports for children's physical development, curricula and extra curricula activities for the year 2022 and shared it with all affiliated institutions.

The examination papers of SLO based scientific subjects have been published on the Board's website and it has been decided to publish the papers of other subjects soon.

