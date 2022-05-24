UrduPoint.com

Federal Board Cancels Two Papers Of Matriculation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 08:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad on Tuesday announced to cancel two papers of annual examination of matriculation.

In a notification, Federal Board said that two papers that were scheduled to be held on May 25 and 26, 2022 within the county and abroad, have now been cancelled due to some uncertain circumstances.

The new date of papers will be announced later, it added.

