Federal Board joins hands with Global Institute for skills development of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) along with Greenwich Global Institute Karachi has taken an important step towards skills development of the youth for their bright future.

The FBISE has signed a memorandum of understanding to expand the educational scope of Greenwich Global Institute/University Karachi.

Greenwich Global Institute Karachi also provides students with investment skills so that they can turn themselves into the most suitable multifaceted career in life.

Programmes offered by Greenwich Global Institute include business Management, Fashion/Textiles, Digital Design, Fine Art etc.

On this occasion, Seema Mughal, Patron-in-Chief of Greenwich Global Institute said, "All our programmes will play an important role in making students a useful member of the society in practical life." "Our aim is to make a person learn knowledge in life and become a productive person for the society" she added.

She further said that this memorandum of understanding was a revolutionary step in the field of education.

The efforts of the Federal Board to create new opportunities for students and teachers were commendable, she added.

On this occasion, Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam said that the importance of skills along with education among students at the global level was increasing rapidly.

"Being the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population, Pakistan can play a huge role in the field of global manpower," he said.

"For this", he said, "providing professional skills to the students from the time of studentship is one of the top priorities of the Federal Board, so that tomorrow this young generation can play an important role in the development and prosperity of this country."