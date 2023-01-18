UrduPoint.com

Federal Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (FBISE) Intercollegiate Cricket Tournament Kicks Off In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 06:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) intercollegiate Cricket Tournament 2022, 2023 kicked off on Wednesday at Fahad Ahmed Shaheed Model College for Boys Chak Shahzad IIslamabad.u According to the Federal Board, in that regard the opening ceremony of the tournament was held here in which the representation of inter-collegiate cricket tournament has been entrusted to MCB Chak Shahzad Islamabad.

The cricket tournaments will be held at the college level in Chak Shahzad Islamabad.

All the matches of the tournament will be conducted by the Federal Education Board under the supervision of its sports team.

Federal Board Chairman Qaiser Alam was the chief guest of opening ceremony of the Intercollegiate Cricket Tournament.

He said that the Federal Board always stands by the side of such talented students.

He said the federal board will try to provide all kinds of facilities to the children in the playground.

On this occasion, Federal Education Board Director Fatima Tahira, Director Fauzia Maruf and their staff also participated in the opening ceremony.

