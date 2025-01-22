Open Menu

Federal Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, Laid In NA

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (No. IX of 2024) was laid before the National Assembly on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (No. IX of 2024) was laid before the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar, presented the ordinance in accordance with clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

APP/zah-sra

