Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) 196 Employees Benefited From Benazir Income Support Program (BISP)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:55 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) 196 employees benefited from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP)

196 employees of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have also taken stipend from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) 196 employees of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) have also taken stipend from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).According to media reports, FBR has worked out list and started action against these employees while seven officers of grade 16, 2 of grade 14 and 10 employees of grade 11 include in the list.

FBR seven employees also took direct stipend by showing themselves as poor while other 189 employees got funds on the name of husband or wife.

