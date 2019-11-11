Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decides to register small, big businesses of KP

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday decided to register all businesses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bring them under tax net of the Board.

According to FBR, a strategy has been devised for registration of all big and small scale businesses of the province.

For this purpose a committee comprising officers from grade-17 and 18 will be constituted to deal with the matter.

Representatives from the business community will also be included in the committee to come up with a workable strategy for the task.

The FBR further said that information regarding unregistered traders will also be collected for registration.

It said the data of turnover of traders will also be collected to streamline the tax collection procedure.