Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Impounds Vehicles

Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:41 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) impounds vehicles

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) impounded over 50 luxurious non-custom paid vehicles in use of police and other senior government officers in the last two days

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Federal board of Revenue (FBR) impounded over 50 luxurious non-custom paid vehicles in use of police and other senior government officers in the last two days.

According to an FBR official, Premio car allegedly in use of Station House Officer (SHO), Market Police Station Larkana, Khadim Hussain Magsi was impounded.

The SHO resisted handing over of the non-custom paid vehicle and misbehaved with the FBR officials, he told the APP.

Finally, the issue was resolved due to intervention of senior police officials. The FBR also impounded another vehicle in use of SEPCO Engineer Nazeer Ahmed Soomro.

