Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Takes Actions Against Tax Evaders
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday conducted operations against commercial centers for not issuing POS receipts.
Regional Officer's teams led by Assistant Commissioner Hamza Nazir and Assistant Director Kubra Khan, have been deployed for the raids in different areas to assure the POS receipt issuance
During a raid in a Bakery located in Harley Street area was sealed and fined Rs.
500,000.0
AC Hamza Nazir informed APP that the actions were being taken on a daily basis to make the tax system transparent in commercial centers.
He said that the customers should file complaints If they were not issued receipts in commercial centers. He further urged the citizens to use FBR's 'Tax Asaan' app for any complaints regarding POS and other allied issues.
