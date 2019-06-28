UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Board Of Revenue Offices To Observe Extended Working Hours Till Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:58 PM

Federal Board of Revenue offices to observe extended working hours till Sunday

Federal Board of Revenue has issued instructions to its subordinate offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till eight in the night today and tomorrow and till eleven in the night on Sunday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Federal board of Revenue has issued instructions to its subordinate offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till eight in the night today and tomorrow and till eleven in the night on Sunday.According to a press release, the step has been taken to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes and filing of income tax return.

Related Topics

Sunday FBR

Recent Stories

Govt taking measures to redress masses issues:Comm ..

23 seconds ago

European equities steady before G20 trade talks

25 seconds ago

PPP nominates Yousaf Raza Gilani for Rahbar Commit ..

27 seconds ago

330kg obese man Noor Hassan to undergo surgery in ..

29 seconds ago

Russia, China Signed Agreement on Payments in Nati ..

15 minutes ago

Forty seven suspects held in Kohat

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.