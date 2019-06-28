Federal Board of Revenue offices to observe extended working hours till Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Federal board of Revenue has issued instructions to its subordinate offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till eight in the night today and tomorrow and till eleven in the night on Sunday.According to a press release, the step has been taken to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes and filing of income tax return.