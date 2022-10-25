UrduPoint.com

Federal Board Organises Annual Sports Event

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad on Tuesday conducted Annual Sports Ceremony at sports ground of Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9 Islamabad under supervision of Federal Board Chairman Mr Qaiser Alam

Director General,Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Islamabad also graced the occasion as chief guest.

During the ceremony, the position holder players of FBISE sports events of 2021-22, president federal board sports committee and winning directorates were awarded trophies, medals and certificates.

Chairman federal board highlighted the importance of sports and the initiatives taken for sports.

Chief guest also appreciated the enthusiasm of winner players, audience and the board management.

It is worth mentioning here that this sports event was the first of its kind which organized by sports wing of FBISE at such mega scale.

