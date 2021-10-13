UrduPoint.com

Federal Board Organises Naat Competition Under Ashra E Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Federal Board organises Naat Competition under Ashra e Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Naat competition under Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) was held on the second day of the Ashra e Rahmat-ul-lil-Aalemeen being celebrated on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The directorates of the educational institutions affiliated with the Federal Board participated in the event competitions.

In Secondary school Certificate (SSC) level competitions, Sira Fatima (Fuji Foundation) won the first position, Tayyab Ali (Private) student won the second position and Aliza Khan (Naval) secured the third position.

Similarly, in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) level Natia competition, Mohammad Noman Ijaz (Cantt & Garrison) secured first position, Wajiha Noor (Naval) second while Mohammad Osama (Private) student achieved third position.

On this occasion, the special guest Dr. Aziz-ur-Rehman congratulated the position holders.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the students to follow the practical life of Holy Prophet (SAW).

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Student Noman Ijaz FBISE HSSC Event

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

11 minutes ago
 29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

12 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

27 minutes ago
 Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Anti ..

Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Antisemitism, Urge Tighter Moderat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.