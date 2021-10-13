Federal Board organises Naat Competition under Ashra e Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Naat competition under Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) was held on the second day of the Ashra e Rahmat-ul-lil-Aalemeen being celebrated on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The directorates of the educational institutions affiliated with the Federal Board participated in the event competitions.

In Secondary school Certificate (SSC) level competitions, Sira Fatima (Fuji Foundation) won the first position, Tayyab Ali (Private) student won the second position and Aliza Khan (Naval) secured the third position.

Similarly, in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) level Natia competition, Mohammad Noman Ijaz (Cantt & Garrison) secured first position, Wajiha Noor (Naval) second while Mohammad Osama (Private) student achieved third position.

On this occasion, the special guest Dr. Aziz-ur-Rehman congratulated the position holders.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the students to follow the practical life of Holy Prophet (SAW).