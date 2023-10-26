Open Menu

Federal Board Organizes First-ever Ceremony For Its Alumni

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Federal Board organizes first-ever ceremony for its alumni

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad on Thursday organized first-ever ceremony in honour of its former students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad on Thursday organized first-ever ceremony in honour of its former students.

According to the details, Federal Board organized this ceremony keeping in view the practice under which the educational institutions around the world keep records of their graduating students and organize ceremonies for them.

The event was attended by a large number of ex-students and apart from this, ex-students from other cities of Pakistan and other countries also participated online.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, I after which Chairman FBISE Qaiser Alam as a special guest thanked all the participants for coming to Federal Board.

During his address, he made a detailed statement about the reforms made in the examination system and also highlighted the importance of technical education.

He reiterated that in future the President of the Alumni Association can also be made a member of the Board of Governors.

Along with Chairman Federal Board, Director Research and Academic Mirza Ali, Professor Amjad Iqbal Islamabad Model College, F/7-3 also participated in this prestigious event. National Anthem was presented at the end of the ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan