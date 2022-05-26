UrduPoint.com

Federal Board Reschedules Exams Postponed On May 25, 26

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad had postponed two papers of the annual examination of matriculation within the county and abroad, scheduled on May 25, and 26 due to the Law and Order situation in the country.

According to the controller examination, now the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) papers that were postponed on May 25 and 26 will now be conducted on June 08 and 09 respectively.

The Federal Board has asked the students to download their new roll number slips from FBISE Website. However, all remaining papers will be held as per scheduled issued earlier by the Board.

Moreover, the practical exams that were earlier scheduled to be held on June 06 will now be started on June 10, 2022.

